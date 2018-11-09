LAM to feature acclaimed LA-based artist Lita Albuquerque on Nov 29
Laguna Art Museum will feature Lita Albuquerque, the acclaimed Los Angeles-based artist, often associated with the Light and Space and Land Art movements, to discuss her work on Thursday, Nov 29, at 6 p.m.
Since the early 1970s, Albuquerque has created an expansive body of work, ranging from sculpture, poetry, painting, and multi-media performance to ambitious site-specific ephemeral projects in remote locations around the globe.
Often associated with the Light and Space and Land Art movements, she has developed a unique visual and conceptual vocabulary using the earth, color, the body, motion, and time to illuminate identity and its relation to the universal.
Particle Horizon 2014 by Lita Albuquerque, Laguna Art Museum
She was the recipient of a National Science Foundation grant for her Stellar Axis: Antarctica project, which culminated in the first and largest ephemeral artwork created on that continent. In 2014 her performance piece on Main Beach, An Elongated Now, played a central part in Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature festival, complementing the installation Particle Horizon inside the museum.
Advance tickets are recommended for “In Person: Lita Albuquerque” on Thursday, Nov 29, at 6 p.m. Tickets are included with museum admission, $5 for students, $7 for general public, and free for ages 17 and under.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.