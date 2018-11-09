City Manager’s Updates
World Kindness Day – Join the City on Tuesday, Nov 13 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall as the community celebrates World Kindness Day with the ceremonial signing of a declaration of support for a kinder world. This ceremony and declaration will help the City in its goal of becoming a World Kindness USA member city. Music, crafts, and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304.
Celebrate World Kindness Day at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov 13
E-Waste, Tires and Paper Shredding Event on November 17 – Residents and businesses are invited to celebrate America Recycles Day by participating in the annual free E-Waste Drop-Off and Paper Shredding event on Saturday, Nov 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. Free tire recycling will be offered for residents only. There is a limit of nine tires per vehicle. The event will be held at the City Maintenance Facilities, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.
For more information, including a detailed list of acceptable E-Waste items, visit the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/recyclingor contact Liz Avila at (949) 497-0344 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Veterans Day Transit Service – Laguna Beach Transit will be modifying service on Monday, Nov 12. Coastal Services and services in Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon, Arch Beach Heights, North and South Laguna neighborhoods will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Nov 13.
For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley.
Public Workshop for Baja Street Retaining Wall Replacement – On Friday, Nov 16 at 3 p.m., the City of Laguna Beach is hosting an on-site public workshop to gather public input on the proposed design of a wall replacement project, at the southerly end of Baja Street, adjacent to 870 Baja Street. More information can be found on the Public Works projects page here.
If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to provide comments, contact Alpha Santos at (949) 497-0729 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Southern California Edison Pole Replacement – On Wednesday, Nov 14, and Thursday, Nov 15, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Southern California Edison (SCE) will be replacing a utility pole north of the Balboa Avenue/Del Mar Avenue intersection. The pole is located approximately 535 feet north of the street intersection, adjacent to the emergency access fire road. The emergency access fire road shall remain open and clear of any obstructions during operations.
For questions or concerns, contact Robert Watters, Production Specialist with SCE, at (626) 543-0331.
Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition – The Arts Commission is currently accepting designs for the annual Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition. Entries will be accepted through November 16.
Information and application are available at www.lagunabeachcity.net. The lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund this program.
2018 Juried Fine Art Exhibition – Winners of the 2018 Juried Fine Art Exhibition were announced on Thursday, Nov 1. Congratulations to: 1st Place: Zara Feeney; 2nd Place: Lillian Blouin; 3rd Place: Charlotte Burgmans; Honorable Mentions: Jay Scollon and Rowan Foley. The exhibition will remain on display at City Hall until November 30. The lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund this program.
Literary Laureate Short-Form Play Reading – On Friday, Nov 9 at 2 p.m., new works by students of the Short-Form Playwriting class will be presented at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Come to the Community Room to hear short plays by Ken Aubuchon, Sue Bibee, Ken Jillson, Ed Kaufman, Maxine Margaritis and Carole Zavala. The lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund this program.