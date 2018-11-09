Girl Scouts of OC hosting countywide food drive, drop off food at Laguna Beach location on Nov 17
On Saturday, Nov 17, Girl Scouts of Orange County will be hosting a countywide CAN DO! food drive, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, an organization that helps feed the more than 300,000 hungry and food insecure residents in Orange County.
In addition to going door-to-door and organizing collections at their schools, the Girl Scouts are hosting a drop-off location in Laguna Beach on Saturday, Nov 17, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. They are calling on the community to help put an end to food insecurity in Orange County. Non-perishable food items can be donated at GSOC Laguna Beach Program Center, 190 High Drive.
Girl Scout Brownie Troop 5210 sets up donation box outside their home for neighborhood donations
According to the OC Second Harvest Food Bank, there are hundreds of thousands of people, including one in six children, who are at risk of hunger each month in Orange County. And while many food drives, including CAN DO!, take place just before the holidays, hunger is a year-round issue. Girl Scouts are working hard to stock the pantries at Second Harvest and ensure that all OC residents have nutritious food to eat.
“Since our girl-led organization’s founding in 1912, Girl Scouts have promised to help people at all times. Helping others is part of our Girl Scout DNA. The 2018 Girl Scouts CAN DO! food drive is an excellent opportunity for Girl Scouts and OC residents to work together in service to the community, to help put a stop to food insecurity in Orange County,” says Vikki Shepp, Girl Scouts of Orange County CEO.
The items most needed are: peanut and other nut butters, canned vegetables, rice, canned fruit, natural applesauce, dried or canned beans, whole grain cereal, canned or boxed soup, whole grain pasta, canned meats and fish, granola bars, raw nuts and dried fruit.