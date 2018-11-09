Montage hosts blood drive with free valet parking Nov 20
On Thursday, Nov 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Montage Laguna Beach is
partnering with the American Red Cross for a quarterly blood drive as part of its employee supported Hearts of Montage organization.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The Montage will provide free valet parking for blood donors Nov 20
The local community is invited to participate by registering at www.redcrossblood.organd using sponsor code MontageLB. Walk-ins are welcome to participate, however pre-registration is encouraged. Please allow one hour for the entire process. Photo IDs are required. Complimentary valet parking is provided.
For questions, call the Red Cross Donor Support Center at (866) 236-3276.
The blood drive held will be held in the Grand Ballroom III, at 30801 South Coast Highway.