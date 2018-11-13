Laguna Beach Business Club presents local artist Maria Bertrán at monthly meeting on Thursday
This Thursday, Nov 15, Maria Bertrán will be speaking at the breakfast meeting of the Laguna Beach Business Club. The club meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Kitchen in the Canyon. She will be speaking on her experiences as a plein air painter.
Courtesy of mariabertran.com
Maria in her studio full of her wonderful artwork
For over thirty-five years, Maria Bertrán has dedicated herself to her painting. Throughout the years her artwork has acquired a unique depth and richness reflecting her Latin origins and compositional preferences.
Bertrán’s landscapes, still lives and figurative work recall the exploratory period of the Expressionists, experimenting with bold color combinations and surface texture while retaining classical themes, a certain depth of field, and structured compositions.
Maria was born in Venezuela and immigrated to the US where she received her BA in Fine Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She moved with her husband and daughter to Laguna Beach in 1980 where she established her studio and practice. Since 1985 she has been represented by Pacific Edge Gallery in Laguna Beach.
For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting, contact a club member or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Kitchen In The Canyon is located at 845 Laguna Canyon Rd. Non-members are welcome; the guest breakfast fee is $20.