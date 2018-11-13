Laguna Beach Christian Science Church presents meaningful change talk on Nov 18
Mark McCurties, a practitioner of Christian Science healing from Michigan, will present a talk titled, “How God’s love can change your life and the world” this Sunday, Nov 18, at 2 p.m. at the Christian Science Church.
Submitted photo
Mark McCurties is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship
“The desire to change ourselves, to improve our character, our relationships, our life prospects can also go beyond just the boundary of our own lives and the four walls of our home. Many men and women around the world have a sincere yearning to improve the collective experience of mankind,” says McCurties.
Mark will explain how God’s loving and saving power is the greatest agent for change, and that through a right understanding of God, His power can be seen and felt right here and now, bringing health and peace to the world.
McCurties has had a lifelong love of the Bible and its inspiring message of individual triumph over adversity. After graduating from college, he worked as a camp director, experiential educator, resident counselor, and athletics coach. He had many opportunities to witness the healing power of God, and these inspiring experiences eventually led him into the full-time public practice of Christian Science.
For more information, call (949) 494 3040 or visit www.lagunabeachcs.com.
Christian Science Church is located at 635 High Drive.