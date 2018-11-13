Laguna Beach Garden Club presents “Growing Tilandsias” on Dec 14
On Friday, Dec 14, Laguna Beach Garden Club will host its monthly meeting at Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church. Light breakfast and coffee will be served as special guest speaker Larry Bourget discusses “Growing Tillandsias.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Larry will share his knowledge on tillandsias and highlighting their beauty
Larry and his wife Belen are passionate about tillandsias and how to display them in the best possible way. There are many varieties of tillandsias and secrets to keeping them healthy. Using driftwood and cedar roots as backdrops for these independent plants, Larry shows how to highlight their beauty. Specimens will be for sale at the meeting.
The Laguna Beach Garden Club is committed to the advancement of gardening, horticulture, ecology and conservation through education and participation in related community projects. The club serves the Laguna Beach area and wants to keep it beautiful and fun.
The public is welcome and there is no charge for guests on their first visit.
For more information on the garden club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.
Laguna Presbyterian is located at 415 Forest Ave.