Laguna Playhouse honors veterans with new ticket program for military and veteran families
On Veterans Day, Laguna Playhouse announced a new ticket program that will provide complimentary tickets for veterans and their families as a way to honor the courageous men and women who have valiantly served the country to protect and defend freedom.
Through their new outreach program, TheatreHope, the Playhouse offers free tickets to military and veteran families for performances at Laguna Playhouse.
As a testament to the Playhouse’s deep gratitude, they welcome veterans and active service members to the Playhouse for entertaining, uplifting and educational live theatre experiences.
“We are thankful to the many veterans in our community that have served their country with valor, and we would like to show our appreciation to these brave men and women and their families through this new program,” said Doug Vogel, director of development for Laguna Playhouse.
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Veteran salutes flag at Veterans Day commemoration at Legion Hall
This opportunity is available year-round, and often includes a backstage tour along with an opportunity to meet Playhouse actors and staff during interactive “stage talks” following select performances.
Laguna Playhouse thanks O.L. Halsell Foundation, S.L. Gimbel Foundation, and the Peter and Ginny Ueberroth Family Foundation for their support of this program.
For those interested in this opportunity, contact Michael Garman (the Playhouse’s Grants & Community Outreach Manager) for more details at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 715-5355.
Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.