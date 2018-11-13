Laguna Playhouse kicks off the holidays with Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose
Laguna Playhouse is excited to announce a special introduction to the holidays with Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose, opening on December 5. Written by Kris Lythgoe and directed by Sheldon Epps, with choreography by Mandy Moore, musical direction by Keith Harrison and musical supervision by Michael Orland, Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose will run through December 30.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Ashley Argota plays Belle in Beauty and the Beast
“Families, our audiences and our subscribers are in for a romantically glorious (and hilarious) holiday experience as we present our fourth Panto spectacle, the truly magical Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose,” says Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard.
This modern version of the classic fairytale, Lythgoe Family Panto’s Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose brings all the magic of the traditional British family Holiday Panto to American audiences. In this interactive experience, the audience is encouraged to cheer for Belle, boo for Gus and sing along with popular songs such as the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive,” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay’s “Something Just Like This,” and Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Andrew Barnicle plays Belle’s father
As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to develop theatre for young audiences, Lythgoe Family Panto together with Laguna Playhouse will bring the magic of Panto to hundreds of underserved children who attend school in Orange County. Lythgoe Family Panto is grateful to their partners and friends at Golden State Foods for generously providing school buses for the student matinees.
Tickets range from $41 - $76. To purchase tickets, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call (949) 497-2787.
Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.