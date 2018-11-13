Laguna Surf & Sport holding clothing drive for the victims of the Hill-Woolsey fires, ends tomorrow
Through tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov 14, Laguna Surf & Sport, in collaboration with The Shop, is holding a clothing drive for those involved in the Hill-Woolsey fires.
Laguna Surf and Sport says, “Many families have lost everything in the tragic LA area fires this week. They are in dire need of our help and support. We are asking for donations of new or lightly used clothing, especially jackets, shoes, and backpacks for youth to adult sizes.”
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Tony Handy, Courtesy of LAFD
Woolsey fire
At the end of the day on Wednesday, a truck will pick up all the donations and take them directly to the families in need.
Donations may be dropped off at Laguna Surf & Sport, located at 1088 S Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 497-7000. Hours are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.