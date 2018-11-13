Red Flag Warning issued for Laguna Beach through Wednesday, Nov 14 at 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Laguna Beach effective through Wednesday, Nov 14 at 5 p.m. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts of 50 MPH are possible along with low humidity levels. An elevated sense of awareness is imperative during extreme weather conditions.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Grant Denham,
Courtesy of Twitter page
Residents evacuate from the devastating Woolsey Fire
Laguna Beach residents should take this time to evaluate their preparedness levels. Please refer to the Ready! Set! Go! Program available on the Fire Department’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/fire.
Register for AlertOC, the City’s mass notification system, at www.alertoc.com. Make sure to include your cell phone number, text number, and email addresses so that the City can contact you no matter where you are.
During a Red Flag Warning, parking restrictions are implemented for the Diamond/Crestview Neighborhood. Any vehicles that are parked in marked parking spaces with a “red flag” painted in the center of the asphalt may be cited or towed. In order to ensure you are contacted during a Red Flag Warning, register with the Nixle Red Flag group by texting “LBRedFlag” to 888-777.