Public invited to create mosaic wall at Neighborhood Congregational Church
Neighborhood Church in Laguna Beach invites the public to create a hands-on, mosaic wall mural. Activity dates are November 16, 17, 18, and 24 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. Beginners, aged 17 to adult are invited to participate.
“I’m very pleased to see all the community involved,” said Reverend Rodrick Echols, Pastor of Neighborhood Church
“It’s very therapeutic and relaxing,” said PJ Mann, who installed four square feet in the white zone. Participants are given gloves, adhesive mud called thin set, and a bucket of tile chips for designated wall areas.
Mosaic project leaders include art conservator Susan Brown, construction manager Greg Rayes, and artist Mike Tauber. Others engaged include Christopher Brazelton, Sallie Barron, Julie Phillips, and Carrie Pohlhammer.
“It’s fun – like gluing together a puzzle,” said Susan Hough, who brought her team of Walking for Water teens to the project. “We got more done than we thought!” she exclaimed.
The mosaic wall is like gluing a puzzle together
The project is supported by donations from Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima, and other community members. Additional participants have included Festival of Arts, LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Clay Company, Home Depot and others.
The activity is free and drop-ins are invited. Signed waivers are required, and hats, gloves, and sunscreen are recommended. Schedules are available at www.nccllaguna.org, or call (949) 494-8061 for more information.
Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 Saint Ann’s Drive. Free on-site parking is available.