Diane Armitage

Laguna-born Kaj debuts fabulous sculptures Sunday, Nov 18

If you grew up in Laguna Beach or spend any time at the Orange Inn, chances are you know Kaj Garmshausen, one of the friendliest, happiest souls on the planet.

Kaj Garmshausen

I’ve written about Kaj before as he’s an incredibly talented artist in both pen-and-ink drawings (Santa cards coming up!) and in the phenomenal wood sculptures he crafts. (He’s also one heck of a surf instructor, introducing literally hundreds of people to the art of surfing over his years.)

Kaj has been carving since he was a kid, but only recently decided it might actually prove a source of income.

On Sunday, Nov 18, he’s doing his first artistic show as he’s joining forces with fellow Laguna artist Alexandra Neptune from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Neptune School of Wine at 3315 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa. This is worth the trip, believe me, particularly given how quickly these one-of-a-kind pieces sell.

From Coffee Table Pieces to 8-Foot Sculptures

Maiden Sculpture

This event will feature at least 12 of Kaj’s pieces, including one I saw emerging from a giant block of wood just a month ago.

A self-taught artist, Kaj says he favors California native woods and his pieces reveal his love of the California coast as many carvings are simply derived from driftwood he finds in various pockets up and down the coast.

Birds of a Feather

As a side note – a couple of years ago, I put Kaj together with my great friend and photographer, Mike Altishin, and the two hit it off like brothers. In fact, they LOOKED like brothers, which I’d not realized until they sent me this photo of the two of them during one of the photo shoots.

Kaj and Mike

The two became fast friends with many photo shoots, artist chats and ocean swims to follow. Sadly, Mike passed away this year in February, but he left behind a portfolio of Kaj’s amazing work, which will also be at the Sunday event.

Come on down and support two Laguna locals…and the debut of a very deserving Laguna-grown artist!





Local 10-year-old selected as Holiday Cookie Recipe contest winner

Judges, supporters and baking finalists had a great time at the Holiday Cookie Recipe contest on Monday. Finalists Maya Lee, Christine Sarkisian, Trish Sweeney, Jack Pugh, and Maddie Rootlieb baked two dozen cookies for local judges and supporters to sample. The winner this year was Maya Lee, 10, who submitted her family’s recipe for Hungarian Kifli, passed down by her great-great grandmother.

Submitted photo

Maya’s recipe and the story behind it will be published in the City’s Winter 2019 recreation brochure, which will be mailed citywide

The City of Laguna Beach is very appreciative for the judges, supporters who came to watch the finalists present, and to everyone who entered this year’s contest. They are already looking forward to seeing what the contestants send them for next year’s contest.

Sustainability from the start, The Ranch swaps plastic room keys with bamboo keys

As California’s only National Geographic Unique Lodge, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is raising the bar for sustainability efforts. Continuing its mission to ditch single use plastic, the resort has replaced its traditional plastic room keys with bamboo crafted key cards sourced from certified sustainably managed trees.

Submitted photo

The new bamboo keys will reduce plastic waste

As the stewards of an incredible natural landscape in the Aliso Woods Canyon, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is at the forefront of sustainability and charitable efforts within the hospitality industry in Laguna Beach.

“Thirty billion plastic room keys are made each year, accounting for 150,000 tons of plastic – much of which ends up in landfills,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “By eliminating plastic cards in favor of sustainable bamboo options, we can keep 25,000 of those plastic keys from making their way into landfills, helping to protect our planet and reduce waste as a result.”

Guests are encouraged to keep the one-of-kind room keys as souvenir of their stay at the iconic coastal oasis. If the room keys do happen to make their way into the garbage, they will degrade back into the soil over time, causing no harm to the environment.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, Nov 13

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). Online registration required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Fitness Hike at Ridge Park

Thurs, Nov 15

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this moderate, fast-paced, 6.5-mile hike (700-ft elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: this is a fitness hike. The pace is approximately a 19-minute mile. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Not for beginners. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Ridge Park Staging Area (Newport Coast Drive to Ridge Park Rd. east to end; meet at the gate). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, Nov 17

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at a habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Meet at the Big Bend staging area. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Yoga Hike

Wed, Nov 14

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-foot elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Intermediate Mountain Biking

Sun, Nov 18

8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Catch beautiful canyon views on this 10-mile ride over steep and uneven terrain (1,600-foot elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants. This is for intermediate riders with mountain biking experience. Appropriate mountain biking equipment required. Must have helmet, gloves, and water. A snack is strongly suggested. Be prepared for varied weather out in the canyons. This bike ride is not for beginners. Ages 15 and up with signed waiver from parent. Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Parkway (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, left into parking lot). For questions, call 949-497-8324 Mon-Fri or 949-923-2235 Sat/Sun. Online reservations required: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. Parking: $3 per vehicle.





Intro Mountain Biking

Sun, Nov 18

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants on this beautiful 8-mile bike ride (400-ft. elevation gain) on uneven terrain. Learn mountain biking basics and trail etiquette while enjoying the canyon views. Please come prepared with a bike suitable for off-pavement riding, sturdy shoes, helmet, gloves, water and snack. For ages 15 and up with signed waiver from parent. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Pkwy (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, then left into parking lot). Online reservations required at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call 949-497-8324 Mon-Fri or 949-923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Nov 14

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Seaweed and Sea Creatures Walk

Sat, Nov 17, 11 a.m.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal

Cove Beach Walk. There are

countless species of marine algae – green, red, and brown – found on the beach. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet

at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Nov 17

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside

Chat table and learn about some of the fun and interesting

animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education

Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos

lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Nature Hike

Sun, Nov 18, 9 a.m.

Autumn is a lovely season to hike in the park and learn about the local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Historic District Walking Tour

Sun, Nov 18

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former lifelong resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.