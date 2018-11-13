Ocean Institute presents the only woman to row solo across the “big three” oceans, Roz Savage, tonight
Tonight, Tuesday, Nov 13, Ocean Institute presents rower, speaker, and author Roz Savage in a talk about bettering one’s self and the planet. Named “Adventurer of the Year,” by National Geographic in 2010, Savage has rowed over 15,000 miles and spent over 500 days of her life at sea in a 23-foot rowboat.
Courtesy of Rozsavage.com
Savage rowed across 8,000 miles of the Pacific over 250 days, becoming the first solo woman to complete the voyage
Savage’s impressive reputation as a world-class adventurer came after a radical shift away from an 11-year career as a management consultant. She now combines her diverse experiences in law, corporate business, and ocean rowing when she lectures on a variety of topics that encourage success – whether in the ocean or in the office.
In a speaker series designed to highlight the Ocean Institute’s commitment to education, conservation, and research, Savage will speak about the vision, mindset, courage, and resilience that have inspired her achievements.
Savage will share how pushing past your comfort zone can lead to a more purpose-driven life, and how everyone can play a part in chartering a better course for themselves, others, and the planet. Her experience and influence compliment Ocean Institute’s extended efforts to partner with leaders in ocean science and environmental studies as they continue to discuss the importance of conserving life in California’s unique ecosystem.
The evening’s events include a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by an introduction and welcome by Ocean Institute President and CEO Dan Pingaro at 6:30 p.m. Following the lecture, guests are invited to ask questions of Savage.
Tickets for the Distinguished Speaker Series presentation at Ocean Institute are $10 and are available online at www.oceaninstitute.org, in person at Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr., Dana Point, or by calling (949) 496-2274. Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged.