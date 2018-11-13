Long-time Tony’s Treehouse supporters lose home, car and camping trailer in Paradise Wildfire
Laguna Beach-based nonprofit Tony’s Treehouse is seeking contributions for a family in dire need.
The Northern California fire in Paradise has destroyed the home of a longtime Tony’s Treehouse supporter family. After evacuation, the Lindsay family discovered at the KOA base camp, that their home, camper trailer and car were all lost.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
The Lindsay family needs immediate assistance from recent fire devastation
Steve and Teri Lindsay, along with their three children, had just moved into the home and were in the process of securing insurance. The policy was not yet in effect, leaving them without coverage to pay for temporary living quarters, personal items or rebuilding costs.
Needed medical supplies were lost in the fire, which help with the care of their disabled daughter, Megan. Her life depends on many medical supplies, a CPAP machine and she only has mobility with an electric wheel chair.
For over 13 years, the Lindsays have come to the aid of Tony’s Treehouse, helping with fundraisers and giving time and money to their cause.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Megan is in need of medical supplies after the fire burned all they had
Tony’s Treehouse is asking for the community to stand with the Lindsay family and show them they are not alone.
Tax-deductible contributions can be made at www.tonystreehouse.org. Any donation will help; please reference the Lindsay Family Fund when donating.
Tony’s Treehouse is located at 668 North Coast Hwy #112.