LAM to feature “Laguna Art Museum 100 years of Artistic Legacy” documentary on Thursday
Filmmaker Dale Schierholt introduces his documentary about the museum – its past and present – “Laguna Art Museum 100 Years of Artistic Legacy,” this Thursday, Nov 15 at 7 p.m.
The documentary chronicles the museum’s history from the founding of the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918 to the present-day Laguna Art Museum.
Photo from LAM website
Advice tickets are recommended and are included with museum admission, $5 for students, $7 for general public, and free for ages 17 and under. The documentary will be screened on Thursday, Nov 15, at 7 p.m. Film Night is generously sponsored by Compass.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.