Woolsey Fire Benefit Yoga Class & Group Meditation hosted by Yoga Sapien on Wednesday, Nov 14
Courtesy of LAFD Station 82
Join Dawn Marie for the Yoga Class & Group Meditation benefiting the Woolsey Fire victims, on Wednesday, Nov 14, from 1 - 2:15 p.m. All levels are welcome. There is a $25 suggested donation. Yoga Sapien is located at 610 N Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 416-3996 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..