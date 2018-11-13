Friendship Shelter to host Community Thanksgiving at Neighborhood Congregational Church
Friendship Shelter will host the annual Community Thanksgiving at Neighborhood Congregational Church on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov 22, from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome and invited to bring a favorite dish to share.
Volunteers are needed for cleanup following at 2 p.m. To donate a turkey, please contact Mary at (949) 497-5641 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St Ann’s Dr.