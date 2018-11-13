Community invited to Chanukah celebrations and events with Chabad starting Nov 29
Chabad is gearing up for the holiday season with celebrations starting Thursday, Nov 29 with Menorahs and Martinis. At 7 p.m., Chabad will host a Ladies Home Club private event at a Laguna Beach home. Guests are invited to create a beautiful granite menorah and hear inspirational lessons from the Chanukah story. Enjoy drinks and latkes at this night out with the girls.
The cost is $20 per person. RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
On Sunday, Dec 2 at 2 p.m., the Annual Surfboard Menorah Celebration will take place at Main Beach. Join Chabad at the cobblestones for Israeli music and dancing with DJ Eldad, a fabulous ventriloquist act, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidel cookie decorating, hot latkes, and the lighting of the awesome Surfboard Menorah. Admission is free to the public.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Lynette Brasfield
Last year at the Main Beach Surfboard Menorah Celebration
The celebrations continue on Tuesday, Dec 4 at 4:30 p.m. with a Wild & Wacky Menorah Workshop, a JYZ Youth Zone event at Chabad for children of all ages. Guests will enjoy menorah making, candle lighting, Chanukah crafting, dreidel spinning gift getting, storytelling and latke munching fun. The cost is $7. RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
On Friday, Dec 7 at 6 p.m., Chabad presents “Lotsa Latkes” Service & Oneg. The evening includes a Chanukah celebration, kids program and blessing under the Tallit, short service and fabulous singing. There will be a latke bar, matzo ball soup, chocolate chip challah and other traditional Shabbat delicacies.
For more information, call the Chabad office at (949) 499-0770 or visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.
Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Hwy.