Laguna Bluebelt celebrates Photo Contest winners and the nonprofit’s achievements

More than 100 guests from throughout Orange County and as far away as Minnesota and Maui joined the winners to celebrate the Seventh Annual Laguna Bluebelt photo contest and Bluebelt achievements.

Hosted by Forest & Ocean Gallery owner Ludo Leideritz, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition guests enjoyed appetizers, refreshments and a chance to meet photographers and learn more about their unique skills and techniques to capture winning photos of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

“The large, wonderful crowd of supporters here tonight shows how much we love the ocean and Laguna Beach’s sea life,” Jinger Wallace announced as she presented Award Certificates to Winners in Professional Category.

An online public vote also picked first and second place winners from among over 6,000 visits to the Coalition’s Facebook page to choose the “Best of the Rest.”

Dropping by the reception were Laguna Beach City Councilmember Toni Iseman, City Council Candidate Cheryl Kinsman, Laguna Beach County Water District General Manager Renae Hinchey, and water quality managers Joe Ames from Mission Viejo and Drew Atwater from Moulton Niguel Water District.

A Family Affair: First Prize Winner in the Amateur category, Noah Munivez, pictured here with his family including mom, dad, brother and good friend; also attending were Noah’s grandparents, cousins, aunt and uncle

“The Bluebelt Photo Contest reminds us all of the marine creatures that live in our MPA’s and the beautiful beaches we share with them. Laguna Beach has close to seven miles of protected coastline, what a photographer’s paradise!” said Charlotte Masarik, who also coordinates the ever-popular event.

A recent tide pool survey showing an increase in the number of five keystone species indicates marine life is recovering after years of overfishing and other human impacts.

“Reducing urban runoff and overcoming regional challenges in managing sewage water that impact the ocean is a high priority of the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition. It can be achieved when we all work together with a sense of common purpose to support and restore the Laguna Bluebelt,” argues Mike Beanan, who received the Cox Communications & Trust for Public Lands Hero Award for developing and implementing the $2.3 million Aliso Creek Urban Runoff Recovery, Reuse and Conservation Project.

Beanan, co-founder of the Coalition and advocate for up-cycling wasted wastewater discharged into what he calls Laguna’s “PooBelt” next to State MPAs, notes “The winning photos serve as a baseline to evaluate the progress in restoring Laguna’s ‘Grow Fish Zone.”