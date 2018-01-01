Pearls: Classically elegant and timelessly beautiful, this June birthstone is classified as a gem

By Lorraine Hornby

Classically elegant and timelessly beautiful, pearls (a June birthstone) are one of the very few organic materials classified as gems. They are most commonly produced by oysters or mussels, although other types of creatures produce pearls, too (such as abalone or conch). A pearl forms when an irritant enters the mollusk, which will then coat the irritant with layers of nacre (pronounced NAY-ker).

A few pearl facts

Pearls are the oldest known gems. Unlike gems formed in the earth, which must be cut and polished to reveal their beauty, pearls are used just as nature gives them to us.

Pearls are formed in both freshwater and saltwater. The saltwater varieties include the pearls formed by Akoya, Tahitian, and South Sea oysters.

Prior to the discovery of oil, the most valuable export from the Persian Gulf was pearls. Once a rare source of natural pearls, the oyster beds there have been destroyed by pollution from the oil industry.

In ancient times, pearls were so valuable that a Roman general, Vitellius, paid for an entire military campaign by selling one of his mother’s pearl earrings.

Click on photo for a larger image

Credit: Aileen Cynthia Amurao

Largest pearl in the world?

In 2016, a Philippino fisherman revealed that he had what might be the world’s largest natural pearl. He discovered it when his boat’s anchor snagged on the giant clam, which produced the pearl. Currently on display at Puerto Princesa on Palawan Island, the pearl is 2.2 feet long and one foot wide, and weighs 75 pounds.

Cultured versus Natural Pearls

A natural pearl is one that has had no human intervention. These are quite rare, and therefore quite valuable. The majority of pearls on the market are cultured, meaning that they are grown on pearl farms where the bead nucleus is implanted in the oyster.

The earliest cultured pearls date back to the 13th century, when Chinese pearl farmers would implant tiny carvings of the Buddha into freshwater mussels, which the mollusk would coat with nacre, thus creating Buddha-shaped pearls.

The existence of today’s cultured pearl industry can be credited to three Japanese men: Dr. Tokichi Nishikawa, a marine biologist; Tatsuhei Mise, a carpenter; and Kokichi Mikimoto, a vegetable vendor-turned-pearl-farmer. It was Tatsuhei Mise who received the first Japanese patent for culturing pearls, in 1907.

The other two, Dr. Nishikawa and Mikimoto, had been experimenting around the same time, but it was Mikimoto, using the methods developed by the other two, who turned pearl farming into a successful commercial venture.

Last year I visited a pearl farm in Halong Bay, Vietnam and was able to see a pearl-culturing operation first-hand.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lorraine Hornby

Pearl farm in Halong Bay

First, a piece of tissue (specifically, the mantle) is taken from a donor oyster and treated with antibiotic.

Then, a tiny section of the treated tissue is wrapped around the bead nucleus for the soon-to-be cultured pearl and inserted into the host oyster.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lorraine Hornby

Pearl culturing

The implanted oysters are placed in net racks and returned to the water. At the pearl farm I visited, they cultivate three types of oysters: Akoya, Tahitian, and South Sea. At this particular farm, they let the Akoya pearls grow for two years, the Tahitian pearls for four years, and the South Sea pearls for four to six years.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lorraine Hornby

Oyster nets

Lorraine Hornby is a local jewelry artist and Certified Gemologist, SCC. Her work can be viewed at www.studio44jewelry.com (and soon at booth #229 at the Sawdust Art Festival), and you can read more about gemstones and jewelry fabrication on her blog, studio44jewelry.wordpress.com.