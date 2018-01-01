Denise Puglisi needs help: the gamma knife worked, but chemo continues

Local Denise Puglisi initially went into the hospital in November 2017 over Thanksgiving. There, after quite some time and many tests, the doctors uncovered serious medical issues.

Upon returning home, Denise received her lab results and had received a multiple cancer diagnoses – the cancer had spread to her lungs, brain and lymph.

Her physicians immediately developed a treatment plan, part of which was a gamma knife procedure on the spot on her brain – a treatment that has proved successful!

Denise has been receiving chemo treatments for the lung and lymph areas and progress is being made.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Despite the challenges, Denise remains upbeat

She has also been receiving alternative therapy of Reiki from her “sister” Kerry Walker-Collins, of Mystic Reiki and Wellness, to ensure that the cancer is being worked on from all sides and using all methods.

“We started the GoFundMe page because Denise had been unable to work her normal amount as we had expected and we’d would like to keep her comfortable in her home for as long as possible,” says Kerry.

“Denise has been independent and owned her business as a personal assistant/concierge service for many years. Many locals may also know her as the former manager of the Marine Room Tavern. Her upbeat “go get em“ personality has been loved and appreciated by many through the years and is such a blessing for her through this as she is staying positive.

“She has helped countless others in her life and in turn many of us have become her family. She has a huge heart and deserves our help; we hope to do everything we possibly can to keep her stress to a minimum.

“Denise is the type of person that always shows up for others in need. It’s our time to help her.

“We are rallying around for a positive complete healing/remission prognosis and to assist her in her immediate financial needs.”

Donations can be made through Venmo (@denise-puglisi) or at

www.gofundme.com/help-denise-through-2018-cancer.