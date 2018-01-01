Cop a prize – if you’re willing to breathalyze…

Reader Marshall Aren tells us he was out with his wife at the White House Friday evening when a group of seven or eight Laguna Beach Police officers came in.

Photo by Marshall Aren

Cop a prize from the cops if you breathalyze

“At first, it was somewhat intimidating, but turns out they were there to offer $20 Uber gift cards for anyone who would take a breathalyzer test. Everyone had fun and laughs, learned a little about our alcohol levels and walked away with Uber cards...”