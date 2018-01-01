Get ready for the Library’s summer reading program

It’s time once again for the Laguna Beach Library Summer Reading Program to begin. The annual reading event will take place on Monday, June 18 through Sunday, July 29. Get ready for reading to take you anywhere.

When you go in to the Library, you can start your very own SRP reading passport or you can go online for summer reading fun. The first event of the summer will be The Wonders of Wildlife Animal Show on June 20 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited, so bring the entire family for this entertaining and exciting event.

For more information, call the library at (949) 497-1733 or visit www.ocpl.org.

Laguna Beach Library is located on 363 Glenneyre St.