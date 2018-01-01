Ten Boys Who Care Founders take the stage together for the last time

Friday night at LBHS’s convocation, the original Ten Boys took the stage together to present their scholarship award for the fifth and final time. Next year, the newly recruited Ten Boys will be on the stage to award their scholarship to next year’s class.

Ten Boys Who Care pass the baton to the next generation

They filled the stage together to present $1,250 to Alex Peros for her hard work in girls water polo and to Max Blanchard for his story of friendship and team commitment in cross country.

Ten Boys Who Care 2.0 are heading out to do their volunteer work

After five years, the boys have awarded $13,500 in scholarships, including $1,000 to athletes at a high school in Santa Ana to take away barriers to playing sports. Now they will learn the skills of mentoring as each original member will mentor their eighth grade counterpart through next year as they work together to raise money for the Ten Boys Who Care Good Sportsmanship scholarship for 2019’s graduates.