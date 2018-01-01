Where’s Maggi – the answers!

It’s the newest sculpture at this spot that often displays works of art – and replaced the iron horse that resided there previously. Turns out that quite a few of our readers knew that it was the work of James, also known as Shamus, who is an exhibitor at the Sawdust.

First responder bragging rights go to Cathy Bosko, followed by Kathy Bienvenu, William Kail, Bundy Kinder, Don Sheridan, Kristen Purll, Robyn Sherain, John Walker, Barb Bowler, Judy Barry, Meg Monahan, and Gene Felder.

Maggi promises another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned!

Click on photo for a larger image

Newest sculpture by Shamus, on Catalina (between Oak and Anita)