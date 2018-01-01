Road Safety Expo proves to be excellent fun & educational for all

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Literally hundreds upon hundreds of pedestrians, bikers, and drivers (not to mention a helicopter pilot, police officers, Ranger the K-9, and several firefighters) descended upon the parking lot across from the Lumberyard Restaurant this last Saturday to share in the fun at the LBPD’s annual Road Safety Expo.

Fun with a serious purpose, though: to emphasize how much of our safety when we’re in transit depends on everyone who sets foot – or wheel – on our streets.

The Expo, formerly known as the Bike Safety Rodeo, was rebranded this year, Captain Jeff Calvert says, to make this precise point. The event is not just about bikes. And so twenty-eight booths were set up, several offering a range of interactive experiences that provided new insights about safety issues.

Click on photo for a larger image

LBPD’s Road Safety Expo has become so popular, it’s outgrowing its venue

“AT&T offered virtual reality goggles so that people could experience the results of distracted driving, and driving under the influence,” Capt Calvert explained.

That experience proved quite a wake-up call for many, and this new understanding, through simulations, of the impact of impaired drivers on our roads may very well save lives the more broadly it is shared.

“We like to change up the experience every year,” Capt Calvert added. “This is the first time we’ve had skateboarders participating – we wanted this to be a fully inclusive event. We were thrilled at the number of city departments and staff who participated in this highly interactive situation, not to mention really happy with the tremendous support from the community.”

Another first was a drone demonstration, intended to show how drones (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) – and technology in general – can have a positive multiplier effect on law enforcement.

Click on photo for a larger image

BMX riders performed some electrifying tricks

So successful was the event that Capt Calvert and LBPD staff are wondering if they’ve outgrown the venue.

Why so successful this year (other than the variety of fun activities available)?

“We really made a concerted effort to reach out to schools and the community to let them know the range of activities we had planned,” Capt Calvert says. “A semi-truck was set up to show exactly where the driver’s blind spots would be. The helicopter is always a hit, particularly when landing and taking off, which happened just as the crowd was at its largest.”

Plus, I suspect, the event just sounded like a whole lot of fun for parents and kids alike.

“I think the community has become much more aware of the importance of safety on our roads and how interdependent we all are,” Capt Calvert added.

Click on photo for a larger image

There was something for the young, the old, and the in-between at the Expo

Participants had their bikes, skateboards, and helmets inspected and learned safe riding techniques. Firefighters demonstrated how they cut up a car to extricate a driver after a serious accident – always a crowd favorite. Impossibly, it would seem in such a confined area, displays included a DUI crash car, traffic safety games, a bicycle obstacle course, a bounce house, face-painting station and more.

Supporting organizations included the Laguna Beach Fire Department, Laguna Cyclery, MADD, Doctors Ambulance, Good Year, AAA of Southern California, OCTA, the DMV, and SafetyBeltSafe USA.

“I can’t thank all our supporters enough,” Capt Calvert said.

Through the Expo and other means, the Laguna Beach Police Department will continue to promote “Vision Zero,” which aims to reach zero fatalities on our streets.

The LBPD accomplished this goal in 2016 and 2017.

The Expo event was partially funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

For more of Mary’s photos of this terrific event, click on the gallery below: