Montage International announces exclusive automotive partnership with Cadillac

Montage International has announced Cadillac and parent company General Motors as its exclusive automotive partner for Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels. The partnership will offer guests complimentary, chauffeured transportation within each hotel’s immediate locale, and a Ride & Drive Program, putting guests in the driver’s seat with the opportunity to experience the luxury automaker’s newest cars on the open road during their stay.

“We are proud to partner with one of America’s finest automobile producers,” said Montage International Founder, Chairman and CEO, Alan J. Fuerstman. “This partnership will offer Montage and Pendry guests an elevated experience with access to the newest luxury vehicles from the Cadillac fleet, while allowing guests the opportunity to explore each of our spectacular destinations.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cadillac parked outside Montage Laguna Beach

The Cadillac partnership and Ride & Drive Program will feature a range of new, 2018 all-wheel-drive Cadillac vehicles in shades of dark granite and satin steel, including the ESV Escalade Premium Luxury SUV, XT5 Platinum Edition Crossover SUV and CT6 Premium Luxury Sedan.

Guests can reserve chauffeured Cadillac transportation and Ride & Drive experiences through each hotel’s Concierge who will provide detailed road maps and personalized driving itineraries for guests to explore the local destination during their visit.

“Through our strategic partnership with Montage International, we look forward to enhancing the guest experience in a way that only Cadillac can,” said Cadillac Global Chief Marketing Officer, Deborah Wahl.

Participating Montage Hotels & Resorts properties include Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Beverly Hills, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Palmetto Bluff and Montage Kapalua Bay.

For more information on Montage Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.montagehotels.com.