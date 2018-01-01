Lovely little Lucy is looking for love

Pet of the Week Lucy is a spayed 6 1/2 month old griddle color mix. She is very sweet and loves to hang out with other dogs. Her favorite thing to do is play at any time. Currently, she is in need of a new owner, and is hoping someone will come visit her and bring her in. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Lucy adopted as soon as possible.

Lucy is a lovable dog looking for love in all the right places

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.