Mary Hurlbut launches newsletter with insider information for local photographers

Mary Hurlbut, freelance photographer extraordinaire and Stu News stalwart, is currently prepping for her 37th year exhibiting in the Sawdust Art Festival.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Doug Miller

Mary then: I was waiting to choose my first booth space at the Sawdust Art Festival. I had just finished a two-year apprenticeship in stained glass, after graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, and had opened my own studio (mom and dad’s garage).

“My booth is painted and ready, but I’m having a very hard time choosing the photographs I need to print and frame taken over the past year. Why? Because I have too many favorites,” Mary says. (This is a dilemma her editor faces every time she sends in a batch of photos to go with Stu News stories. It’s agony to decide on only three when more than a dozen are crying out for publication each time.)

Her solution: “Next year I’ll be asking clients, students and friends to help me choose!” she says.

Which is one of the reasons Mary is launching a newsletter – to keep in touch with her numerous contacts and to provide inside information on Laguna Beach events, workshops, and photography.

Her newsletter will include photo tips for cell phones or DSLRs, notes about her favorite apps and camera gear, contests and opportunity drawings, free screensavers of Laguna Beach, as well as discounts for and information about photography classes and workshops.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Mary now: In 2008, I closed my glass studio (that my husband Spence built for me in our home) and pursued my passion for photography full time. With experience I’ve narrowed my focus to portraits and events, using all of Laguna Beach, from the hilltops to the sea, as my studio!

To sign up and improve your photography skills, visit

https://mailchi.mp/f9ab0965d84f/here-comes-summer-photography-and-sawdust-32489