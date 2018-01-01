Barbara’s Column

Laguna on the March

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation distributed 139 awards totaling $436,013 Friday night at the annual Honors Convocation.

And that doesn’t include the $27,700 Festival of Arts “renewables” – good for four years if the student meets donor requirements such as grade point average, raising the total to an astounding $525,000.

Outstanding!

The donors and presenters of the awards were honored prior to the Convocation at a reception in the Upper Patio of the high school. Special kudos went to Lor and Dr. Steven Speach, advocates of community colleges as a sensible and far less expensive way for students to pursue higher education. Starting in 2008, the Speaches have annually donated ten $500 scholarship to LBHS grads and have congratulated winners on what they believe is a wise decision.

“Their generosity has been significant,” said foundation board member Jeannie Harrell. “The Speaches’ scholarship targets a group of students that generally does not get a lot of recognition or financial assistance.”

The money is important but so is the recognition that gives award recipients a boost of confidence that is vitally important to young people stepping into adulthood. And some come full circle.

Halley Corbett was the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship when she graduated in in 2003. The scholarship helped pay for Corbett’s undergraduate education at San Diego State University.

“It really was the catalyst to where I am today,” said Corbett, one of the two LBHS graduates who spoke at the reception.

“I believe that life is a full circle and what goes around comes around so in memory of my mother, Margo, who passed in June last year of pancreatic cancer, I have established a scholarship in her name.

“It is my hope for the graduating seniors as they enter the adult stage of their lives they realize how we all impact each other. Sometimes those who feel the least deserving of help need it most.”

Eva Collette Smith, who graduated in 2015, was also among the new donors this year.

“I know how difficult it is to break into the art world, especially performance art,” said Smith, who donated a $1,000 scholarship for an aspiring actor.

Other first-time awards included scholarships funded by the Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguard Foundation, Thurston PTA, Fornaro/Boardroom Magazine, LBHS Dance Boosters, the Class of 2017, Next Wave Finance and as memorials in the names of Margo Cruz and Steve Duncan and fallen Laguna Beach Police Officer Jon Coutchie.

2003 graduate David Beach was the second guest speaker. He quoted Coretta Scott King in his opening remarks: “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

“I believe Mrs. King’s words best describe the group assembled here tonight – this community,” said Beach. “It is astounding to consider the long-term investments made by the Scholarship Foundation: a lineage of student success, achievement, societal contributions and an overall greater impact for better.

“I believe this group’s actions, its generosity that best represents the true measure of a community in full. It is a community that supports its own, of which I am thoroughly a product. From Top of the World, o El Morro, Thurston to Laguna Beach High School, I am the proud product of an education system and greater community.

“It is comforting to know my story is one of many and many more to come.”

The first and only scholarship handed out in 1947 came from the Ebell Club, a prominent women’s community service organization.

Their groundbreaking generosity is recognized in their placement on the presentation list – Number One. This year Penny Stastney handed out four $1,000 club scholarships.

“I say this every year, but it is the generosity and spirit of the people that makes this a special place to live and thrive,” said Ketta Brown, chair of the Scholarship Foundation and a member of the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education.

She puts on her chef’s toque every year to cater dinner for the donors and presenters’ reception. It takes about a week from the time she buys carrots at the Farmers Market to setting up the buffet.

Brown has been preparing the buffet dinners for the reception since 2007.

“The caterer was charging $5,000 and I knew I could do it for less,” said Brown, who has cut the cost of the dinner about in half.

This year’s feast included the carrots – pickled, as always – Orange Provence Chicken, Lemon Farfalle, roasted asparagus, snap peas, marinated mushrooms, wild rice and cranberry salad and a tossed salad. Dessert was a variety of scrumptious cookies, baked by foundation board member Debra Steel.

Following the reception, donors and presenters moved to the Artist Theatre with explicit directions to ensure a smooth Convocation.

Scholarship Foundation board members Diane Kloke and Eleanor Tiner had organized the seating in the theater to keep the presentations flowing, as well as organizing the donors for whom they are trustees.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can contact the foundation for more information at www.LBHSSF.org or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or just talk to a board member, at least one of whom you will mostly likely know.

The list includes Brown, Vice President Kathi Tinkess, Treasurer Robin Hall, Recording Secretary Kristin Fast, Scholarship Coordinator Lynn Gregory, and members-at-large Frank and Marsha Aronoff, Jonathan Cohen, Fletcher Dice, Mary Fegraus, Harrell, Martha Jager, Betsy Jenkins, Kloke, Walt Lawson, Michele Leighton, Barbara MacGillivray, Debbie Naude, Kari Nies, Missy Palino, Jackie Parker, Jill Pillsbury, Mark Powell, Kerry Rubel, Roshaunie Sirianni, Steel, Andrea Stockert, Victoria Strombom, Jennifer Sweet, Tinier and Peggy Wolff.

Hilary Clinton wrote, “It takes a village to raise a child.” She could have sub-titled it Laguna Beach.

