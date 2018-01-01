Local Cub Scout Pack 35 honors American flag in flag-burning ceremony

Several flags, some of which flew at the graves of local servicemen and servicewomen, were retired Tuesday at a flag-burning ceremony hosted by Cub Scout Pack 35 of Laguna Beach.

The annual event took place Tuesday, June 14 at Aliso Beach and was attended by approximately 40 Cub Scouts and their families. Leading the ceremony was Cub Master Robert Garrett, assisted by committee chair Lisa Jensen.

Photo by Michael Ross

Local Cub Scout Pack 35 retires American flag in ceremony at Aliso Beach

“It’s important to honor our nation’s flag,” said Jensen, who helps run the Cub Scout program each week. “The American flag is a symbol of liberty and freedom all around the world. This ceremony gives the Scouts and their families an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of men and women in uniform, many of whom gave their lives to ensure our freedoms.”

For more information about Cub Scouts, contact Lisa Jensen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .