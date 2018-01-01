There’ll be dancing (and music) in the street: Annual Fete de la Musique takes place tomorrow

This Saturday, June 16, there will be dancing in the streets of Laguna Beach with a variety of performances, when the 11th Annual Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique presented by Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) takes place. The day’s festivities start at 12 p.m. at Main Beach with The Swing Set Band playing their first swing/jazz set.

From 12 - 12:30 p.m., youngsters can join in the Children’s Parade (with music by the Swing Set). Starting on the Main Street Cobblestones, kids will march up and down the boardwalk, and finish with dancing on the cobblestones. Face painting adds to the fun.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Children’s Parade is always great fun

Opening ceremonies with local dignitaries take place from 1 - 1:20 p.m. on the cobblestones, with welcoming speeches by Laguna Beach Mayor Kelly Boyd, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Karyn Phillippsen, founding president of the LBSCA, and a representative from the French Consulate. The US national anthem will be sung by 12-year-old Lauren Kimball and La Marseillaise, the French national anthem, will be performed by April Walsh, accompanied by the Swing Set.

Additional performances take place at Main Beach throughout the afternoon, including a second set by Swing Set; The Andersons, a five-piece soft rock band; JJ and the Habibis (Laguna Beach belly dancers); Corazones Alegres Folkloric Dancers; and Andrew Bloom (who appeared on American Idol, season 14) with his rock band.

Throughout the streets, artists will perform at approximately 40 locations, with most along Ocean and Forest avenues, and spreading south along Pacific Coast Highway. A few musicians will be located in the HIP District.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Andersons, one of several bands that will perform

This year, among the popular returning performers are The MonTones with their island-inspired melodies at Wells Fargo Bank; The Andersons, a five-member band from LA, performing on Main Beach; April Walsh, chanteuse, on the steps of 2bella Boutique; Reverie at the Water District garden; The Agave Brothers at Skyloft; the bluesy guitar/vocals of Yael & Vlady at the Coffee Pub in the Lumberyard patio; Charles Fullwood inside Hobie Surf Shop; student performances in the Presbyterian Church garden; Elvis; and mimes, to name just a few. Expect lots of new surprises! Look for the red, white and blue balloons delineating where the performers are located.

Closing ceremonies will take place on the cobblestones at 4 p.m. with music by Andrew Bloom. For the first time, a one-night stay at the luxurious Montage Laguna Beach will be available as an opportunity drawing prize. Register online prior to the Fete for $20; tickets will be available for purchase the day of Fete, only. The winner will be announced at the Closing Ceremonies.

Originating in France in the 1980s, Fête, also known as the International Day of Music, celebrates the beginning of summer and the close affiliation Laguna Beach has with its sister city, Menton, France. The day’s events are free, and promote the lively arts through music by a variety of musicians, singers and performers.

Sponsors include OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, City of Laguna Beach, Visit Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, The OC, Montage Laguna Beach, Cox Communications, Skyloft, Mozambique, Sparkle Films, Bill Atkins Design & Illustration, OC Register, The Ranch at Laguna Beach, C’est La Vie, KX 93.5 FM, The UPS Store, Royal Hawaiian, Shot Hunters and Saddleback Golf Cars.

For Laguna Beach parking information, visit www.VisitLagunaBeach.com/parking and download the Visit Laguna Beach app for a real-time Trolley Tracker.

To view photos and videos from past Fêtes and to register for a chance to win the one-night stay at Montage Laguna Beach, visit www.lagunabeachsistercities.com/fetedelamusique.

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association has three sister cities: Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; and St. Ives, England. Since its inception, Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, has been focused on cultural, educational and social exchanges. It is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council approved, all volunteer, nonprofit organization. Federal Tax ID # 80-0188779. For more information, call (949) 492.0883, visit www.lagunabeachsistercities.com and view the nonprofit’s Facebook page.