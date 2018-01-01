Splash into Summer & Celebrate with Glennwood House on June 21 at The Cliff

All ages – young, old, and in-between – are welcome to come to Glennwood’s Summer Celebration at The Cliff Restaurant in Laguna Beach next Thursday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Missiles of October will play the night away while guests sip signature cocktails sponsored by Nolet’s Silver Gin, wine, champagne and appetizers, enjoying the epic Laguna sunsets on the longest day of the year.

The event planning team has garnered fantastic silent and live auction items that will be available throughout the evening. Lucky bidders will have an opportunity to win exceptional stays at some of Laguna’s fine resorts.

Also, XIV Karats Limited Beverly Hills has donated a beautiful pair of diamond earrings that will make the lucky winner very happy. In addition to beautiful gift baskets, a few local artists, Robin Hiers and Randy Morgan, have donated some of their work toward the cause.

Glennwood residents gather in front of a Wyland mural

Glennwood Housing Foundation, Inc was founded in 2009 as a 501(c) 3 nonprofit foundation. Several families with children or friends who have physical and developmental disabilities came together to support the project. The purpose of this uniquely formed program was to move beyond the interaction provided by recreational sports and address the social, spiritual and financial needs of this distinctive group of young adults as they matured beyond their teenage years and graduated from high school.

In August of 2013, the Glennwood Housing Foundation, Inc. (GHF) opened the doors to a 42 room Adult Residential Facility that became home for up to 50 young adults with developmental disabilities. Glennwood House of Laguna Beach provides the residents their first opportunity to live independently in a diverse, dynamic, and loving community offering special programs, social involvement and assisted living.

Glennwood invites locals to join in the mission to provide independent living for intellectually and/or developmentally disabled young adults and celebrate the first day of summer. For more information, please contact Danielle Wilson at (949) 584-6469 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .