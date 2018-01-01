A pagan’s favorite time of year, summer solstice will be celebrated next week in the Northern hemisphere

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I have seen blue footed boobies and albatrosses, watched the flights of frigate birds, and gazed in awe at ostriches engaged in a mating dance, even glimpsed a kiwi bird – but I’ve never seen a live puffin.

This had to be remedied, so months ago I booked a trip to Alaska. My husband and I are going to glamp on board a small boat and explore Prince William Sound.

Only last week did I realize that we will be there during the summer solstice, when there will be 22 hours of daylight and two hours of semi-darkness.

Which means plenty of sightseeing time (good) and a long wait for sundowners (not so good).

In any event, that revelation got me thinking about summer solstice celebrations around the world.

Most of the Nordic countries – Sweden, Norway, and Finland – apparently mark midsummer with bonfires. Who doesn’t love a bonfire? Laguna doesn’t!

Scandinavian countries celebrate the summer solstice with bonfires

Apparently Midsommarstang festivities in Sweden, rooted in paganism, are some of the most important in this Scandinavian country’s calendar, uniting Swedes of all ages. There are maypole and folk dances. People wear flowers in their hair (predating hippies by hundreds of years). Picnic plates are loaded with pickled herring, salmon, and potatoes. Plenty of schnapps and cold beer is consumed.

It’s said that if unmarried girls place seven flowers under their pillow on midsummer night, they’ll dream of their future husbands. With luck most won’t have nightmares. Might be worth slipping in 14 flowers to hedge their bets, because often the second husband is by far the better one.

Stonehenge naturally comes to mind when pondering matters pagan, given the various theories about its origins. Was it an ancient burial ground? A place to observe the stars? A site of sacrifices?

Every year, close to 40,000 people gather at Stonehenge during the summer solstice to dance and drum as the sun rises directly behind the Heel Stone.

Stoners, I guess you could call them.

Photo by Tim Ireland

The sun rises directly behind the Heel Stone

Back here in the USA, I discovered that in New York, there’s a daylong yoga event in Times Square. Who knew that the summer solstice was also International Yoga Day? Last year, an estimated 11,000 yogis took up poses throughout the day, no doubt focusing primarily on sun salutations.

According to the Times Square Alliance, the Mind Over Madness yoga gathering was developed as a counterpoint to New York’s New Year’s Eve ball-dropping event.

“Throughout history, many cultures have associated the summer solstice with a renewal of mind, body and spirit and a celebration of creative expression – of art, music, and the sense of joyfulness and fun that the sunshine evokes in all of us.

“And what better place to celebrate than in Times Square?” ask founders Tim Tompkins and Douglass Stewart.

Well, I can think of a few, after my research. Like Alaska. With puffins.