Crystal Cove summer programs, shows beckon

Crystal Cove Conservancy (CCC) is offering a variety of programs this summer. Local residents are encouraged to sign up quickly before registrations are full.

Every Wednesday between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., now through August 29, CCC is offering fun and historical activities for the whole family at Community Days in the Education Commons. From watercolors to sea glass, participants will tap into their “inner artists” in Crystal Cove’s serene surroundings. Attendees will also learn about the unique history of Crystal Cove through a guided tour of the historic district, or explore the science of Crystal Cove State Park. Best of all...this is a free event.

Local families are also encouraged to sign up for CCC’s Family Plein Art Workshop on Monday, July 30. During the three-hour program, family teams will explore the basics of plein air painting, and then work together to design a fun still life arrangement that captures the summer spirit of the Cove, as each family member creates their own masterpiece. These workshops are intended for parents, grandparents and children ages 8 and up. Laura Rosenkranz will be the instructor.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Family Plein Air Art Exploration

Crystal Cove State Park has a long history of plein air artists painting and preserving its beautiful landscapes. Now, every summer, you can be a part of this 100-year-old tradition during the Great Plein Air Art Experience. Spend a relaxing day with one of Crystal Cove State Park’s plein air artists while capturing the beauty of the Cove on canvas. No experience is required; this introductory class is recommended for novices only. Available dates that are still open are July 17, and August 23 and 30. Alan Nowell will be the instructor.

Crystal Cove Conservancy also hosts Movie Nights on the Beach. This year, CCC is showing Alice in Wonderland (July 19), Beach Blanket Bingo (August 2) and Casablanca (August 16) on a giant inflatable screen outside the Historic District’s “Beaches” Film & Media Center (Cottage #13). Learn about Crystal Cove’s role in the early film industry, relax on the sand and enjoy a one-of-a-kind movie experience. All films start at 8 p.m. and are free to the public with a $15 day-use parking fee.

Last but not least, don’t miss the Summer Art Show – Diamonds in the Sand – where more than 50 works by 35 local artists will be presented. An Artist Reception takes place on Friday, July 27 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. with live music, food, and beverages amid a picturesque beachfront location. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for the general public. Tickets are available for purchase at www.crystalcove.org/ArtShow. The Public Show takes place on Friday, July 28 through Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons with a $15 day-use parking fee.

Check out www.crystalcove.org for more information regarding these events or call (949) 376-6200.

Crystal Cove Conservancy is located at #5 Crystal Cove, Newport Coast.