Dr. Anita Wang, MD, FACEP, will headline the Laguna Beach Business Club’s meeting this Thursday, June 21 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at K’ya Bistro.

Dr. Wang, a former Emergency Physician, will speak about preventive medicine, anti-aging, and skin health. Her passion was instilled by her many patients that requested her to continue to care for them after their care in the Emergency Department. She decided to honor the requests of her patients and dedicated herself to ensure wellness and natural healthy beauty is maintained inside and out for her patients.

Her compassion and skills have taken her around the world and allowed her to adapt a unique skill set that merges eastern influence and western technology. She is dedicated to delivering the highest quality holistic wellness, preventive medicine, and medical aesthetics and continues to practice Emergency Medicine as well as running her own practice and providing care to online patients.

An avid cyclist, Dr. Wang has cycled around the world on philanthropic bike tours for Keshet – A rainbow of hope for special needs children – and Bao-ji Xinxing Aid for Street Kids. She believes in helping others with limited resources and has volunteered her services with Doctors Without Borders to provide medical aid to the impoverished regions of China.

In addition to being a Board Certified Emergency Physician, she is also a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, a Fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging, and extensively trained in Aesthetics. She graduated from the University Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine and has spent over 20 years as an ER doctor previously at UCLA Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Together with her husband, she remains very active, raising twin boys and continues to practice yoga, running, tennis, and cooking healthy meals for her family. Her practice is located at 255 Thalia Street, Suite B. You may visit her website at www.anitawangmd.com.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. This meeting will be hosted at K’ya Bistro in the La Casa del Camino Hotel at 1287 S. Coast Highway. Non-members are welcome. The guest attendance fee is $30.

For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting please contact a club member or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. To attend a meeting or for more information, please visit www.LagunaBeachBusinessClub.com.