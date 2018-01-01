Take a walk to Bird Rock

Photo by Lisa Barreth

A rare path leading out to Bird Rock emerged at 8 a.m. on Monday thanks to an extremely low tide. Did you know that a pier used to extend from the present Heisler Point to 500 feet out over Bird Rock? According to Gene Felder, the pier, which was built in 1896, lasted almost 15 years and was rebuilt in 1911 before blowing away. A new pier was built in 1926, and lasted until a great storm in the 1930s destroyed it. It was never rebuilt, but the remains of the supports can still be seen on Bird Rock.

(Source: Belinda Blacketer’s booklet “A Look Thru Time - Laguna Beach” Laguna’s Piers, taken from Gene Felder’s Laguna Beach History blog, http://felderlaguna88.blogspot.com)