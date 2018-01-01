LBPD is now hiring Police Recruits

Are you passionate about serving our community? Are you committed to pursuing a career in the field of law enforcement? The City of Laguna Beach is currently seeking individuals who desire a career path serving our beautiful, seaside community as Police Officers. The current recruitment is being run to establish an eligibility list from which to fill future vacancies. Current police academy attendees and graduates are encouraged to apply.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LBPD is looking for a few good men and women to fill future officer openings

Applications are currently being accepted until the filing deadline of Friday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. Applications will be reviewed and invitations to testing will be sent to qualified applicants meeting department desirable criteria.

To apply, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/employment.

Recruitment Timeline:

The Police Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery Exam (PELLETB) and Physical Agility Test (PAT) will be held on Saturday, June 30 at Golden West College.

Panel Interviews are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 17 and 18 in the City of Laguna Beach Police Department (Structured Panel Interview).

For more information on careers within the Laguna Beach Police Department, watch this video: http://youtu.be/1EO1_8xNZ3M.