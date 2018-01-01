Artful and useful crosswalks

Photo by Judy Barry

Would artful crosswalks like these found in Solana Beach be a good fit for our community?

CROSSING THE STREET IN LAGUNA BEACH

by John Gardiner

Thank you for not killing me in the metal-grilled cross-hairs

of your monstrous SUV as I crossed the street

cautiously, in full view, in daylight, in the crosswalk

where I thought I had a lawful right to be

and indeed once did in a different, slower world

when I could meander and even take a peek upward

at a trail of pelicans

or outward at a glorious pod of dolphins,

but now I must deal with the likes of you

as you fight for space, wrecking the world

with anger

and the awful weight of your toys.