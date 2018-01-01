Artful and useful crosswalks
Photo by Judy Barry
Would artful crosswalks like these found in Solana Beach be a good fit for our community?
CROSSING THE STREET IN LAGUNA BEACH
by John Gardiner
Thank you for not killing me in the metal-grilled cross-hairs
of your monstrous SUV as I crossed the street
cautiously, in full view, in daylight, in the crosswalk
where I thought I had a lawful right to be
and indeed once did in a different, slower world
when I could meander and even take a peek upward
at a trail of pelicans
or outward at a glorious pod of dolphins,
but now I must deal with the likes of you
as you fight for space, wrecking the world
with anger
and the awful weight of your toys.