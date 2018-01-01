LPAPA’s 4th Annual Dinner Party & Miniature Auction FUNdraiser at [seven-degrees] is art lover’s favorite

On June 14 at [seven-degrees], Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) again resurrected a past tradition to further its mission and support its education and invitational programs with its 4th Annual Dinner Party & Miniature Auction FUNdraiser. This special evening has become an annual art lover’s favorite.

LPAPA’s FUNdraiser honors the legacy that established Laguna Beach as an art colony. Now famous early plein air artists – William Wendt, Edgar Payne, Frank Cuprien, Anna Hills and others – founded the first Laguna Beach Art Association, and opened the first Laguna art gallery, in 1918.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Miniature by Michael Obermeyer

To raise the money needed to open the gallery, the artists painted miniature paintings and hosted art parties for their patrons. LPAPA’s mission pays homage to 100 years of plein air painting history and tradition in Laguna.

After being greeted upon arrival by LPAPA’s President Toni Kellenberg, guests were treated to an array of delicious tray passed hors d’oeuvres and select wines. After cocktail hour, while guests enjoyed a selection of wines with a sumptuous gourmet buffet specially prepared by the [seven-degrees] culinary experts, Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s Executive Director, welcomed everyone and took a few moments to recognize a few people in attendance: Mayor Kelly Boyd and his wife Michelle, along with guest speaker Jean Stern, his wife Linda, and LPAPA’s Board of Directors.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Art lovers review auction items

LPAPA brought Laguna’s past into the present with 14 miniature masterpieces sold during the silent auction and 20 miniature masterpieces sold during an exciting and competitive live auction.

The evening ended with Rosemary Swimm thanking everyone for their continued support and for helping LPAPA write another chapter in preserving Laguna’s plein air painting heritage. She invited everyone to celebrate the legacy and be a part of the tradition.

Special guest Mr. Jean Stern, Associate Director of The University of California, Irvine Institute and Museum for California Art, indulged attendees with tidbits of Laguna’s artistic legacy and shared the history of a special miniature masterpiece by Arthur Rozaire from the Stern’s private collection.

LPAPA was founded in 1996 with a mission to preserve Laguna Beach’s rich artistic legacy founded by early plein air artists and promote the tradition of plein air painting in our community, across the nation, and around the world.

For more information, visit www.lpapa.org or call (949) 376-3635.