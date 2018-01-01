It was a feast for the senses at Fête de la Musique

On Saturday, more than 5,000 attendees enjoyed a day of music and celebration of friendship with our sister cities. At 46 different locations around Laguna, musicians strummed, drummed and sang, while dancers performed and kids paraded. It was fun for all ages, locals and visitors alike.

This year, the Fête was extended beyond downtown and the HIP district, to the newly launched The Hive, in the Arts District. The festival hopes to eventually provide every nook and cranny with a unique music experience in Laguna Beach on the day of the Fête.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Party at Main Beach caps a perfect Fête

Presented by Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, the annual event promotes global friendship, highlighting Laguna Beach’s sister city affiliation with Menton, France.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

12-year-old Lauren Kimball sang the US national anthem at the Fête de la Musique. This talented Thurston student is heading to OCSA next year.

The performers ranged in age from 12 - 70, and included The MonTones, The Andersons, April Walsh, Reverie, Laguna Beach Swing Set Band, The Agave Brothers, Yael & Vlady, Charles Fullwood, “Elvis”, JJ and the Habibis, the Corazones Alegres Folkloric Dancers, student performers, plus a few mimes.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna’s favorite chanteuse April Walsh sang the French national anthem

Originating in France in the 1980s, Fête, also known as International Day of Music, celebrates the beginning of summer in Laguna with free musical and art performances throughout the day.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach resident Lenelle Hamil performed in front of Moulin

Karyn Philippsen, president of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, said this year’s Fête was a special opportunity for uniting people. “It’s particularly inspiring to see people of all ages – members of the community and visitors – come together to respectfully honor each other through music,” she said.

“It’s an opportunity to gather and be exposed to a variety of free international music. To experience the joy of all these performers coming to Laguna Beach to play music and know that we share this musical event on a global stage is a peaceful feeling.”

The Sister Cities Association focuses on cultural, educational and social exchanges with partner cities around the world. The Laguna Beach chapter is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization. Laguna Beach’s other sister cities are San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and St. Ives, England.