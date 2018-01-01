Dianne’s Creature Feature

The barking is back: Sea lions and the magic of Laguna

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Alan De Herrera

With the help of kelp, the barking is back, which means the sea lions have returned to Seal Rock, in full force, as reported in our recent article. On Memorial Day weekend, Laguna Beach resident Alan De Herrera, a social documentary photographer, humanitarian, filmmaker, photojournalist, food photographer, and diver, photographed around 30 lounging on the rock: one baby, seven adult females, and the rest were pups between one year and two years of age.

A week later, on a bright afternoon, several sea lions still sprawl on the rock, as I meet De Herrera to gather more information on these amazing creatures. Soon we see one trying to get up on the rock, but it seems reluctant to claim a spot among the others. It successfully navigates the jump, but soon plops right back into the water. And it’s no wonder, the water looks too good. In the huge kelp beds near the rock, a diver’s head bobs up and down.

“The kelp has brought the sea lions back,” De Herrera says.

The rock, the sea lions, the kelp, the diamond shaped glints of sun off the water, all interwoven into the bewitching beauty found only here, in this particular spot.

Click on photo for larger image

Drone view of Seal Rock during Memorial Day weekend

Our sea lions and Seal Rock are a unique part of Laguna and closely tied to the magic that is our city. It’s a rare opportunity and (as De Herrera claims) only one of three places south of Monterey, Carmel and Big Sur that one can see California sea lions right off shore and frolic with them, and it’s the only dive site in Orange County that almost guarantees divers an encounter. About 200 yards directly from Seal Rock, there is also a far off reef called Dead Man’s Reef. Rumor has it that the morbid name was coined by dead tired divers after swimming all that way out there and back.

And what is that barking all about? According to De Herrera, the barks of the male and female differ in sound and purpose.

The male’s bark is more of a roar (like a lion, hence sea lion?) and a warning to other sea lions to stay out of their territory. The female’s bark is higher pitched and milder and used to call her pups, as they find each other by sound. (To my amazement and entertainment, De Herrera gives a surprisingly authentic imitation of both barks.)

Of the sea lions that De Herrera photographed two weeks ago, most were young ones.

“The bigger sea lions are out in the Channel Islands,” he says, “where there are significant breeding rookeries.” (June is pupping season.) The pups learn to swim and hunt after about two months, and then leave after the first year.

The Channel Islands consist of eight islands (De Herrera has visited them many times and has access to the naval operated islands, San Nicholas and San Clemente). Five of the islands are part of Channel Islands National Park, and the waters surrounding these islands make up Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

Click on photo for larger image

Basking in the sun on Seal Rock

Catalina, the most urbanized island, has a small sea lion population east of Avalon. De Herrera has been to San Clemente Island, which is a naval base, three times, and says it is a rookery with around 4,000 sea lions.

On the one square mile Santa Barbara Island, where he has done the majority of his filming (12 times), there are 40,000 sea lions. Behind Santa Barbara Island, San Nicholas is a US Navy base, where 25,000 pups are born each year. Anacapa has a small population of 1,000.

San Miguel, the island farthest north, has a rookery where 23,000 are born annually. Santa Cruz and Santa Rosa Islands have no rookeries.

Why the sea lions come and go among the pockets along the coast, is mainly to rest and for the fish. According to De Herrera, they eat 200 types, including sardines, anchovies, squid, and mackerel.

Click on photo for larger image

Sea lion frolicking underwater

But just the simple action of eating could be the source of a health risk to sea lions. Besides killer whales and sharks, what or who poses the most danger to them? It’s a who, and we humans are the culprits. Urban runoff from fertilizer and other pollutants accelerates the blooms of marine algae and cause domoic acid, a potent neurotoxin, which fish eat, and then the sea lions eat the fish. In April and May before pupping season, this can cause the female sea lions to abort their pups or have premature births, according to De Herrera.

De Herrera adds, “A high percentage of the sea lion population has been found to have cancer.” From 1998 through 2012, that number increased to 26 percent. This may mean the rate of cancer is increasing in the wild, or simply that researchers are paying better attention. However, as per www.marinemammalcenter.org, high levels of persistent organic pollutants such as DDT and PCBs have been found in the blubber of California sea lions.

Although sea lions have been protected from full-scale desecration by a 1909 California Law, humans still pose a significant threat. Besides pollution, the risk from commercial fishing is great, as they get caught in the nets, and the incidences of sea lions being shot have increased.

Our own Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) has experienced the effects of various hazards on its rescued patients. As reported by Krysta Higuchi of PMMC, currently, they have 70 patients: Sea lions – 42, Elephant seals – 26, Harbor seals – 2.

So far, their rescue numbers for 2018 are: Sea lions – 66, Elephant seals – 42, Harbor seals – 1, Guadalupe fur seals – 4, and Cetaceans – 7, for a total of 120.

Laguna is so fortunate to count this wonderful facility as part of this rare and mystical place; a city that includes sea lions, Seal Rock, where one can dive and swim with these playful “dogs of the sea,” or just sit at Crescent Bay Point Park and watch them slip and slide off the rock right next to the giant kelp beds that brought them back, barking and all.

For more information on Alan De Herrera, go to www.alandeherrera.com.