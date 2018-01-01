Brendy Michael named to 2019 Board of Directors of the Laguna Board of Realtors®

Surterre Properties is proud to announce that Brendy Michael has been elected to serve on the 2019 Board of Directors for the Laguna Board of REALTORS®, a professional trade association chartered by the National Association of Realtors. Brendy currently serves as a realtor with The Skenderian Group, an affiliate of Surterre Properties.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Brendy Michael

Brendy earned her degree in marketing at Western Michigan University and has over a decade of marketing and advertising experience and, in addition, five years with SchoolPower, The Laguna Beach Education Foundation, where she served as Marketing and Events Manager.

“I consider joining The Skenderian Group to be one of the best decisions I’ve made in my professional career,” says Brendy. “I feel honored and look forward to serving as a Director for the Laguna Board of Realtors starting in 2019.”

Brendy first joined The Skenderian Group at Surterre Properties in 2015 and, in addition to sales and client relations, is currently responsible for all marketing and advertising for the group.

“Surterre Properties prides itself in being comprised of Orange County’s top-performing real estate professionals, and Brendy being elected to the Board of Directors of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® speaks volumes about the strength of our team,” states Paula Ansara-Wilhelm, Co-Founder of Surterre Properties.

Prior to the election, Brendy volunteered on the Laguna Board of Realtors Community Events Committee.