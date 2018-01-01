City of Laguna Beach Fourth of July Activities

The City of Laguna Beach is anticipating large crowds for the July 4th holiday and is requesting the public’s cooperation to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for residents and visitors.

The City fireworks show will originate from Monument Point at Heisler Park. For this reason, the Monument Point area will be closed all day on Wednesday, July 4th. Additionally, at approximately 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation. The City fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Photo by Scott Brashier

City trolleys will operate under a modified schedule, the Coastal Route will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be neighborhood services. The normal trolley schedule will resume on Thursday, July 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The City encourages visitors to utilize the exterior parking lots (Lot 15, 16, 17, and 19) and take the trolley into town. Click the following link for more parking information and an interactive map: http://Lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/parking/parkinglotsntrolleyroutes.htm

The public is expected to observe all City park and beach ordinances, including:

--No alcohol on the beaches

--No smoking in public places

--No drone use over City beaches, Heisler Park, Main Beach Park, Treasure Island Park or Crescent Bay Park without a valid Remote Pilot Certificate issued by the FAA

--No tents, canopies or barbecues are allowed in City beaches or parks

--No fireworks of any kind are allowed in Laguna Beach

--No dogs are allowed on City beaches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer season, which extends from June 15 through September 10

--All OC Park Trails will be closed at sunset

The Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments will be strictly enforcing all of the ordinances

After the fireworks show, expect heavy traffic as many visitors will be leaving the city via Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway. Members of the Police Department will be conducting increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town. As part of this effort, the center lane of Laguna Canyon Road, between Canyon Acres and El Toro Road, will be reversed to add an additional northbound traffic lane.

Remember to connect with the City of Laguna Beach on Nixle for traffic and emergency updates by texting our zip code (92651) to 888-777 as well as following the City of Laguna on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The cooperation of all residents and visitors is greatly appreciated. The City of Laguna Beach wants to wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.