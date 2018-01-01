Laguna Board of REALTORS® gives back with

A Day of Love event

On June 19, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) Directors partnered with the Laguna Food Pantry to organize and sort inventory for the local nonprofit. The many LBOR volunteers prepared the nonperishables at the Pantry’s storage facility for distribution to families in need.

“The Laguna Board of REALTORS® partnered with the Laguna Food Pantry to participate in a volunteer event that we call A Day of Love,” said Bobbie Jordan, association executive with Laguna Board of REALTORS®. “This is a program we have where our members give back to the community in various ways.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Realtors giving back at Food Pantry (left to right) – Back row: Directors Spencer Wall, Mahmoud Aldimassi. Front Row: Frank Hufnagel, Cari Young, Michael Johnson, Charles Brickell, President – Traudi Hansen, Dave Csira and Bobbie Jordan

Established in 1993, the Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 4,000 lbs. of free, fresh, nutritious groceries every weekday with the help of an almost all-volunteer staff. Approximately 400 families and individuals in need shop at the Pantry each week. Half of those families include babies and children.

The Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd, north of the Dog Park. The Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New volunteers are always welcome. For more information, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org or call (949) 497-7121.

