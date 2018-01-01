Neighborhood Congregational Church hosts Beyond Boundaries, A Musical Journey tomorrow night

Tomorrow night, Saturday, June 23, Neighborhood Congregational Church invites the community to a magical night of eclectic music with touch points from north to south, east to west, and past to present. This one-night-only concert will be performed by a talented trio: William Sigismondi at the piano, Cheryl Crandall on vocals, and cellist Steve Velez. The doors open at 6 p.m. for wine, cheese, and appetizers. The concert starts promptly at 7 p.m.

The pre-event will benefit “LBHS Walking for Water” and Laguna Food Pantry (non-perishable foods will be accepted at the door).

Sigismondi is a Venezuelan composer, producer and pianist with musical influences that range from ethnic to urban to eclectic. Throughout five decades of professional work and study, beginning at age seven in Caracas, he has continued to explore and expand his musical range and experience. His contributions include hundreds of arrangements and musical productions for Award-Winning Latin American artists of national and international fame, resulting in two nominations and one win for a “Latin Grammy” award given by the Latin Academy of Arts and Recording Sciences.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) William Sigismondi, Steve Velez, and Cheryl Crandall

Crandall is a UCLA Musical Theater graduate, recipient of the Frank Sinatra Pop Vocal Award and the Carol Burnett musical Theater Award. She has performed on Broadway and national tours including lead roles in numerous musicals. Crandall toured with Perry Como for five years, has sung for two US Presidents and performed internationally on cruise lines. She was the solo vocalist for the grand opening of the Disney California Adventure Park, and her inspirational CD “Wings of Light” has received great reviews. Her vocal versatility and wide repertoire of music makes her a sought-after vocalist.

Velez received his musical education at UCI and forged a diverse musical experience from classical to pop, Irish to Klesmer. He performs regularly on cello, guitar, piano, recorder, and saxophone. Velez has made numerous television appearances, his various other works include performances with many well-known musicians, and he performs regularly with The Mozart Classical Orchestra, Opera Pacific, Orange County Symphony, among others. In addition to running his own music business, Velez has released compact discs, “Breathe the Celtic Aire” and “Christmas Fantasia,” with his own Da Capo Players.

General admission is $22 (tickets are $25 at the door). To purchase tickets, go to beyond-boundaries.eventbrite.com.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

For more information, call (949) 433-6839.