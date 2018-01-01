The Ranch at Laguna Beach launches Junior Explorer Camp for summer 2018

California’s only National Geographic Unique Lodge of the World, the Ranch at Laguna Beach, is welcoming visiting children for summer camp adventures with its new Junior Explorer program.

Available now through August 26, Junior Explorers is a weekly summer camp open to kids ages 6-12 who are guests at the property. Activities run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, with each day offering a distinct outdoor-themed activity. In addition to exciting canyon adventures, children will receive lunch, a Junior Explorer backpack, water bottle, T-shirt, Year of the Bird coloring book, and patches earned on achievement.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The daily itinerary is designed to connect kids with nature and foster an appreciation of the great outdoors: Wednesday – Bees & Bugs. Explore the unlimited species of insects and discover the important roles bees play in our ecosystem. Kids craft nature journals and sketch insects in their natural habitats; Thursday – Gardening. Dig deep into planting and harvesting in the Ranch’s very own organic garden. Campers plant seed-bearing lollipops and decorate planting tins to take home; Friday – Canyon Creatures. Campers take a nature hike and spot signs of wildlife. Children uncover animal tracks and build clay models of their favorite wildlife creatures; Saturday – Birds of Prey. Kids encounter hawks, owls, and eagles through an interactive class with OC Birds of Prey Center. Campers use pinecones and faux feathers to design their own owls to take home.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“As California’s only National Geographic Unique Lodge of the World, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is always looking for new ways to connect guests with nature through enriching experiences that celebrate our natural environment,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “The Junior Explorer program is the latest example of this commitment, providing kids with meaningful and engaging activities that are unique to Laguna Beach and will foster a lifelong appreciation for the Great Outdoors.”

Enrollment in The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s Junior Explorer Camp is $40 per child/per day. Campers must be guests of the hotel, and space is limited to ensure a quality and enriching experience for all who attend.

For more information or to inquire about a booking, please call (949) 499-2271 ext. 1 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .