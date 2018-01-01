Kindness Rocks

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Kindness Rock Project has declared July 3 to be internationally celebrated as Drop A Kindness Rock Drop Day. Participants are encouraged to unify the kindness messages by leaving red heart rocks where they might help someone cope with whatever is causing them distress.

In Laguna Beach, artists have created rocks with messages that might change someone’s entire day, their outlook or even their lives. For the less visually talented, rocks with words of encouragement also may bring a measure of comfort. One act of kindness a day by everyone just might set the world in the right direction, according to a project announcement.

Click on photo for larger image

The Ability Awareness Project in the Patriot’s Day Parade

The project is not new, but the concept of kindness is gaining local traction. At the request of Councilman Steven Dicterow, Tuesday’s council agenda will include a proclamation of city support for the Ability Awareness Project founded in 2013 by Shadi Pourkashef, also the founder of by A Kinder World Foundation.

The Ability Awareness Project attempts to educate bullies, victims, and bystanders of the harmful effects of bullying. The goal of the proclamation is to encourage people to be respectful and kind to one another.

Click on photo for larger image

Each headstone represents a suicide

Dicterow has been a supporter of Pourkashef’s goals since he participated last year in a heart-wrenching display of plastic pseudo-tombstones on Main Beach. Each of the 50 tombstones represented a suicide by a child who could not cope with being bullied.

“There is no pain quite like the pain of being called names,” said Pastor Jay Grant. “I was in tears as a child being teased about being a red head.”

Councilmen Bob Whalen and Rob Zur Schmiede also attended the rally.

“It was quite moving,” said Zur Schmiede. “I wish [bullying] would go away.”

Dicterow said, “That probably will never happen, but we must fight it.”

Rock on.