Summer trolley service already rolling and ready for easy carefree summer fun and sun

Start the summer early by riding the Laguna Beach Trolley! Trolley services kicked off on June 18 with Canyon service running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Coastal service running from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The trolleys run the Short Coastal Route every 20 minutes and the Long Coastal Route every 40 minutes daily from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. North and South on Coast Highway. The Canyon Route runs every 20 minutes daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. along Laguna Canyon Road.

On July 4, the trolleys will be operating special service hours. The Coastal routes will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Canyon route will run from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no transit service in the North and South Laguna neighborhoods, along with the Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Short and Long Coastal routes daily through summer

The Short Coastal Route makes all stops along Coast Highway from North Laguna to 7th Avenue/Mission Hospital. The Long Coastal Route makes all stops along Coast Highway from the Transit Depot to the Ritz Carlton. If patrons riding the Short Coastal want to continue south to the Ritz Carlton, just hop on the Long Coastal at any bus stop north of 7th Avenue/Mission Hospital (including 7th Avenue).

For information about the Trolley Tracker application, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys/tracker.htm.