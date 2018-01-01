A whole lotta shakin’ going on as Million Dollar Quartet opens at Laguna Playhouse on July 5

Laguna Playhouse presents the first show in its 98th season, the Tony nominated Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet, with a preview on Thursday, July 5 and opening on Sunday, July 8, and running through Sunday, July 29. The show is produced by Gershwin Entertainment, with the book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, and musical direction by Jon Rossi. It is directed by Tim Seib.

Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “What a way to start our 98th season with a musical inspired by the electrifying true story of four legends in the same recording studio on one magical night.”

Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “With our friends from Gershwin Entertainment, our subscribers and audiences are going to rock the night away with this amazing cast, amazing songs and we hope we can keep the roof from blowing off the Playhouse with this spectacular summertime musical event!”

Million Dollar Quartet explodes on stage with a monumental night of rock ‘n’ roll. Inspired by the most famous jam session in recording history, this smash-hit musical tells the story of legendary music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins as they come together on December 4, 1956 at the famous Sun Studios.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Billie Wheele

(L-R) Daniel Durston as Elvis Presley, Austin Hohnke as Carl Perkins, Peter Oyloe as Johnny Cash, Taylor Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis (with Jon Rossi as Fluke) on tour

Featuring 21 timeless hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Fever,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “See Ya Later, Alligator,” “Fever,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog,” this thrilling musical brings the audience inside the recording studio to experience an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations. The show is recommended for audiences 10 and older.

The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet will feature: Daniel Durston as Elvis; Peter Oyloe as Johnny Cash; Austin Hohnke as Carl Perkins; Billy Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis; Hugh Hysell as Sam Phillips; Bill Morey as Brother Jay; Jon Rossi as Fluke and Tiffan Borrelli as Dyanne.

Tim Seib (Director) has directed productions all over the country, including Theatre Raleigh, The O’Neill Center, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and the Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis.

Musical Director/“Fluke” Jon Rossi’s national tours include: Million Dollar Quartet (2017-2018), A Night With Janis Joplin (2017-2018), Million Dollar Quartet (2015-2016), Smokey Joe’s Café (2014-2015).

Floyd Mutrux (Original Concept, Director, and Co-Author) apprenticed at the Alley Theatre in Houston and worked at Second City in Chicago; he attended Columbia University. He also co-wrote the musical Baby It’s You! with Colin Escott and helped adapt Sun Records, the new television series based on Million Dollar Quartet. Million Dollar Quartet received three Tony Award nominations in 2010, including Best Book and Best Musical.

Million Dollar Quartet opens on Thursday, July 5

Colin Escott (Co-Author) was born in England. He is the author of “Good Rockin’ Tonight: Sun Records and The Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” the first in-depth account of the Sun Records story. His book “Hank Williams – The Biography” has been adapted into the movie “I Saw the Light,” starring Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen. His multi-CD box set, “The Complete Hank Williams,” won a Grammy®, Million Dollar Quartet received three Tony® nominations, including Best Book and Best Musical.

Gershwin Entertainment (Producer) is a diversified entertainment production and marketing agency founded by industry veteran Todd Gershwin. Gershwin Entertainment specializes in producing live events, theatrical tours, and lifestyle marketing.

Scenic Design is by Adam Koch. Lighting Design is by Kirk Bookman. Sound Design is by Ben Selke. Costume Design is by Jeffrey Meek. General Manager is Evan Bernardin. Production Stage Manager is Megan Barrett.

The season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family.

Million Dollar Quartet begins previews on Thursday, July 5 at 2 p.m. and will open on Sunday, July 8 at 6 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, July 29. Performances will be Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will no performance on Thursday, July 12 at 2 p.m. or Sunday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $75 - $105 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling (949) 497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For complete biographies of the talented cast and those involved in the production, and for information on all shows and programming, go to website listed above.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

